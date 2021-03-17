Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of ORBCOMM worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

ORBC stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

