Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 123,507 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 123,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

