Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 81,834 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

MUR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

