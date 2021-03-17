Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 876,674 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,674 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE NET opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.84 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,537 shares of company stock valued at $49,096,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.