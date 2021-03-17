Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 126,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

