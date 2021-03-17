Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 15,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

