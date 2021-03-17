Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 15,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
About Tecogen
