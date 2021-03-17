Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.02

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 295349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.