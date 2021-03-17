Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.70. Teekay shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 641,956 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 255,398 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teekay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teekay by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

