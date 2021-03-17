Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.70. Teekay shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 641,956 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.44.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.