Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $15.70. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 630,967 shares changing hands.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

