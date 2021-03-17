TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.