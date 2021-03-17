Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

