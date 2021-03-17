Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $408.09 million and $10.97 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

