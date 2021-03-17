Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.60

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 53390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

TIIAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.