Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,553,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 11th total of 1,913,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,177.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF remained flat at $$2.84 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.