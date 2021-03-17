Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.8 days.

TEFOF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,338. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

