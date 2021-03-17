Telefónica Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

