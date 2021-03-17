Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

