Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

TLSNY opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

