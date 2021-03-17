Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Tencent stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. Tencent has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

