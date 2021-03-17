Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.