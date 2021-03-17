Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 10,500,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,014,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
