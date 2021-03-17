Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 10,500,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,014,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,282 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

