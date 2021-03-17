TenX Market Cap Hits $26.68 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and $54.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,589,068 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

