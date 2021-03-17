Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,055. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

