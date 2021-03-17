Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.54. 18,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.