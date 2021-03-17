TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $357,807.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $357,807.46 and $101,056.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 279.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

