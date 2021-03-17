TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $153.44 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,182,959,000 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

