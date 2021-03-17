Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Tether has a market cap of $38.71 billion and $88.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00143759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.71 or 0.00578787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010960 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 40,638,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,695,724,398 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.