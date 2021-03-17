Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 5.4%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 12,354,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,924,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

