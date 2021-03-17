Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

