Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 554,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 566,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.