Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 554,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 566,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

