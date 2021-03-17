TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
TFII traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 9,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,289. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
