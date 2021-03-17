TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFII traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 9,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,289. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.87.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

