Thales (THLLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thales (OTCMKTS: THLLY):

3/10/2021 – Thales had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/8/2021 – Thales had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – Thales had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2021 – Thales had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/11/2021 – Thales had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2021 – Thales is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Thales was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Thales was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Thales S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

