Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 615084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.60. The company has a market cap of £394.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total transaction of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

