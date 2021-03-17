The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.76. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 13,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,420. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.