The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,917 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $43,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

