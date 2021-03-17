The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 14,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $5,089,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,979. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

