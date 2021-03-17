The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,857,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,063,000 after acquiring an additional 810,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

