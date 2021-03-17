The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00266553 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

