The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters Sells 2,977 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $31,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 4,750,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.