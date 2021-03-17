The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a $15.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 706.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 266,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,439 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.