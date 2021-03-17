The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a $15.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
GE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 706.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 266,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,439 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.