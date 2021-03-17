The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

