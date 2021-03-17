The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $197.43 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00055296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.49 or 0.00663242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.