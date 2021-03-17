The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

