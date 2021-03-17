The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of The Hershey worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

