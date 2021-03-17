The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.62

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.62, with a volume of 1592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.49.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

