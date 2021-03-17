The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $281.33. The company had a trading volume of 110,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.