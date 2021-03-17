The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.