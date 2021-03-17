The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of The Manitowoc worth $37,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $521,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

