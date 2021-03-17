The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. The Manitowoc traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.42. 509,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 388,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTW. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

