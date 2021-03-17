The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

